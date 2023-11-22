Bognor's Christmas light switch on to feature big name music acts, fairground rides and more

Bognor’s much anticipated Christmas light switch on is set to take place later this week – and the festivities will be as big, as bright and as beautiful as ever.

Christmas in Bognor Regis. Photo: Connor Gormley

Although the switch on itself is expected to start at 6pm on Saturday November 25, there will be plenty of reason to head down to the town centre beforehand, and to stick around long after.

Residents can look forward to a range of traditional funfair rides, street market stalls selling all sorts of festive goods, and roving street performers like roller skating elves and the ‘mesmerising’ mirror men.

Live music will also be a feature of Saturday’s event, with performances from Rock City and Into The Ark, who were finalists on The Voice in 2017.

Celebrations will start at 4pm, and continue until 7pm, with digital projection lighting complementing the town centre’s startling light show. To help celebrate and, in a bid to make the most of all the extra trade, businesses will be staying open late on Saturday, giving shoppers extra time to get their Christmas shopping sorted and make the most of the day’s seasonal festivities.

In order to make sure shoppers feel as welcome as possible, a number of town centre car parks will be free as of Saturday, too. Fitzleet multi storey will be free on Saturday itself, and then again on December 9 and December 16, while Lyon Street and Hothampton Car Parks will be free on December 2.

Of course, the festivities don't stop there. Bognor's ever-popular ice rink is set to return to the London Road car park with a range of Christmas stalls in tow as of November 24. Open until January 7 organisers say it’s the perfect way for family and friends “to create unforgettable memories in a beautiful and enchanting setting.”

Hotham Park, nearby, will also play host to an enchanting woodland trail every evening from December 4 to December 17. Each day, from 3.30pm to 8.30pm guests are invited to “awaken their senses” with a free trail through the park, perfect for an evening stroll after work.