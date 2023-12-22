BREAKING

Bognor's famous festive sinkhole has been fixed, County Council update says

A large sink hole in Bognor Regis has been fixed thanks to the hard work of county council highways officers, a spokesperson has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:31 GMT
Soon after it appeared, cheeky residents decorated the sink hole with a Christmas tree.Soon after it appeared, cheeky residents decorated the sink hole with a Christmas tree.
The Ivy Lane sink hole first appeared on Thursday, December 7, and made waves when cheeky residents placed a brightly-lit Christmas tree in the middle, drawing giggling visitors from across the area.

Officers responsible for the repair of the road had to close it off for some weeks – which residents described as an “inconvenience” – but it has since been reopened, now that the repairs are complete.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We can confirm that the repair work in Ivy Lane, Bognor Regis, has now been completed and the road has been re-opened. We thank the public for their patience.”

