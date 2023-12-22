Bognor's famous festive sinkhole has been fixed, County Council update says
A large sink hole in Bognor Regis has been fixed thanks to the hard work of county council highways officers, a spokesperson has said.
The Ivy Lane sink hole first appeared on Thursday, December 7, and made waves when cheeky residents placed a brightly-lit Christmas tree in the middle, drawing giggling visitors from across the area.
Officers responsible for the repair of the road had to close it off for some weeks – which residents described as an “inconvenience” – but it has since been reopened, now that the repairs are complete.
A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We can confirm that the repair work in Ivy Lane, Bognor Regis, has now been completed and the road has been re-opened. We thank the public for their patience.”