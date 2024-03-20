Bognor's old fire station to be demolished as work on 116-bedroom Premier Inn hotel set to begin
The fences will go up in March 25, and the work is estimated to take between six and eight weeks. The car park access to Clarence Road will be removed.
Demolition of the old fire station will take place ahead of the construction of a 116 bedroom Premier Inn Hotel, the council has said, which has been in the pipeline for sometime, and permission for which was granted in November last year.
Construction itself will commence in September, and completion is expected by October 2025.
The hotel represents a £30 million investment into Bognor Regis by Premier Inn owners Whitbread PLC, and it is expected to create some 30 year-round jobs. An economic assessment completed as part of the company’s research suggests that guests will contribute somewhere in the region of £2.8 million a year in the local economy each year.