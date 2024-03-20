Bognor's old fire station to be demolished as work on 116-bedroom Premier Inn hotel set to begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fences will go up in March 25, and the work is estimated to take between six and eight weeks. The car park access to Clarence Road will be removed.

Demolition of the old fire station will take place ahead of the construction of a 116 bedroom Premier Inn Hotel, the council has said, which has been in the pipeline for sometime, and permission for which was granted in November last year.

Construction itself will commence in September, and completion is expected by October 2025.

Work is expected to start later this year. Picture: Whitbread PLC.