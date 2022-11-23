Visitors to Bognor Regis town centre will have the chance to save money through the town’s two hour parking disc scheme.

For £2, shoppers will be able to buy a parking disc which entitles them to two hours parking in the town centre for an entire year. The discs go on sale from a range of local retailers on Saturday, November 26.

The scheme, which has run for a number of years, is made possible by a partnership between Bognor Regis Town Council, Arun District Council and the Business Improvement District (BID). Organisers hope the initiative encourages shoppers to visit the town centre, and all profits from the sale of discs, a spokesperson said, are reinvested back into the development of the area.

The disc covers three town centre car parks, including Fitzleet multi-storey, Lyon Street and the Hothampton Car Park on Queensway. Once purchased, discs will be valid from January 1 to December 31 2023.

The Bognor Regis parking disc.

To use the disc, set your arrival time and clearly display the orange disc in your vehicle, making sure to follow the instructions on the reverse of the disc.

The discs can be purchased from a range of local businesses, including Boutique Roma, Heygates Bookshop, Unique Knit and Sew, and JW Sports. A full list of participating stores can be viewed at www.lovebognorregis.co.uk/parkingdisc.

For up to date charges for Bognor Regis town centre car parks, visit the Arun District Council website. Details of charges for pay and display on-street parking around the town and seafront can be found on ticket machines.

