Bognor's Phil Turner favourite to be eliminated in this week's episode of The Apprentice, experts say

Mr Turner, who runs award-winning bakery Turner’s Pies, is thought to have a 9/4 chance to be eliminated in this week’s episode, well ahead of second-favourite Virdi Mazaria, who is 5/2.

The odds, from AI Powered prediction company Bet Ideas, come after Mr Turner found himself in the bottom three last week, after making a series of poor decisions on the team’s breakfast cereal pitch.

It was Phil’s sixth consecutive loss and the experts think this will be Phil’s downfall, especially since many of the challenges, like week two’s cheesecake challenge, seemed to play directly into his strengths.

Neil Roarty, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Phil Turner was told by Lord Sugar that he was the ‘luckiest man in the world’ in last week’s episode after losing all six of the opening tasks, but we reckon seven could be the unlucky number for the pie company owner from Sussex.

The news also comes shortly after Phil Turner’s business, Turner’s Pies, won awards in three different categories at this year’s British Pie Awards.

The business has been named Supreme Pie Champion on two separate occasions in the past and, this year, won awards in the meat and potato pie, desert pie and vegan pie categories.

