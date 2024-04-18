Bognor's Phil Turner's surprising admission before The Apprentice finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Answering fan questions on social media, the Bognor Regis baker said BBC One producers actually film two versions of the series finale, and air the right one at the end of the series. As a result, neither Phil – who owns Turners Pies in West Sussex – nor rival Rachel know who’s going to win in tonight’s episode.

“The only person who knows is who’s won is Lord Sugar,” he told fans. “So we’re going to find out who’s won pretty much at the same time as you guys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil made it to the final despite losing every task bar one, earning criticism from viewers both in West Sussex and without. Even so, he seemed to impress Lord Alan Sugar during last week’s interviews, having turned his family’s Bognor Regis pie business into a viable, multi-million pound venture with several branches, in a very competitive market.

Phil Turner's surprising admission ahead of tonight's final.

And it’s easy to see why, Turner’s Pies is one of the most successful businesses in the county, having won a hattrick of top prizes at this year’s British Pie Awards, and with several products on shop shelves in Harrods.