The fundraising kicked off on Saturday (October 29) as volunteers and veterans joined staff and cadets from the Bognor Regis Sea Cadet Unit at TS Sir Alec Rose to sell poppies at the Tesco Superstore in Shripney Road.

Thanks to an ‘exceedingly busy’ supermarket, volunteers said the sale went well, adding that the Poppy Appeal remains as important as ever in a period of social crisis and political uncertainty. Ex RAF veteran David Hewings said: “‘From the accounts people were giving me of their own service and those of family and friends going back to before the Great War of 1914-18, what hit home most was the impact on the mental and physical health of those who have been engaged in the most recent conflicts. The need for support now is as important as ever.”

The Royal British Legion stand will be up at the Tesco Superstore everyday from 9am to 3pm to Saturday November 12. On top of this, poppy sellers will be active in the Bognor Regis town centre from November 5 to 12, with collection boxes available at 120 stores and outlets throughout the area.

Bognor's remembrance service is set to take place at the Town Hall on Sunday 13 November at 10.50am. Per tradition, this will be followed by an RAF Association committal of a wreath to the sea from the pier and a flypast from Chinook helicopter from 27 Squadron RAF.