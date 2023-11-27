Bognor’s ever-popular ice rink welcomed its first batch of skaters after reopening on Saturday (November 25).

After moving from its original location near The Regis Centre last year, the ice rink once again opened for business in the London Road car park, just outside Hotham Park.

Alongside the ice rink itself, which proved just as popular as ever, guests also enjoyed a range of fairground rides, including the dodgems, and Christmas stalls selling sweet festive treats, hot drinks and savoury snacks.

Positioned as it is outside Hotham Park, the ice rink is right at the heart of one of the most festive areas in Bognor Regis, since the park itself is now home to an illuminated Christmas trail, designed to give children and families a fun, sensory experience in the run up to the big day itself.

Tickets for the 30 x 20 metre rink start at £12.00 for children and £11.00 for adults. Family tickets, which cover 2 adults and 2 children, cost £40.00.

