Bomb squad called to Ashdown House site in St Leonards
Homes and businesses were evacuated and a cordon put in place following reports of the discovery of an unexploded ordnance in the area, Hastings Police said on its Facebook page.
Specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were also been called to the scene, police added.
A police spokesperson said police were called to the scene at around 9.30am to ‘reports of an unexploded ordnance’ at the former Ashdown House site.
The spokesperson added that nearby homes and businesses were evacuated and a cordon put in place as a precaution.
The spokesperson added: “We can confirm the ordnance has been safely detonated at Ashdown House, Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards. The cordon has now been removed and residents can return to the area.
“Officers would like to thank the public for their patience while the incident was ongoing.”
A major development of new homes is currently under way at the former Ashdown House site in Harrow Lane.
Demolition of Ashdown House, which was formerly used by the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) and other businesses, started in January last year and was completed by June.
The site is to be redeveloped to include 151 new homes, a community centre and a new Aldi supermarket building.
