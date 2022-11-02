Some organisations have already held their celebrations but others are waiting until Guy Fawkes Night on Saturday.

One of these is Lindfield Bonfire Society, which starts its event at 7.15pm with a torchlit procession from the Stand Up Inn. At 8.15pm the bonfire will be lit with a Grand Firework Display set for 8.30pm. Road closures start at 6.30pm.

Visit www.lindfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk to find out more about this free evening.

Bonfire Night 2022 is nearly here

Cuckfield Bonfire also takes place on Saturday at Cuckfield Park. The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm and the fireworks to music start at 7.30pm. Visit www.cuckfieldbonfire.co.uk to find out more.

Ardingly Fireworks 2022 is on Friday at Ardingly College. The event begins at 6pm with fireworks at 7.30pm.

There will be a street food festival running alongside the fireworks but the cost of food is not included in the ticket price (£7 per person from ticketsource.co.uk).

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society has already held its Bonfire Night 2022 on September 24.

However, the society still has a few spaces left on its coach to Lewes Bonfire on November 5. Email [email protected] to book a space.