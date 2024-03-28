Bonny Easter bonnets at Caer Gwent care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arts and crafts activities were organised by Sammy Paynter, health & wellbeing coordinator at Caer Gwent, with plenty of stickers, glue, ribbons and flowers for everyone to create the bright & breezy bonnets.

“There were some egg-cellent Easter bonnets,” said Sammy. “Most were absolutely covered in decorations and a lot of fun was had – especially when it came to finding any spare space for final touches! Hopefully everyone will be wearing their amazing creations over the Easter weekend.”

The tradition of Easter bonnets is believed to have started when people wore something new to church on Easter Sunday. They also tie in with the idea of renewal and new life in spring, with pictures of lambs, rabbits and blossoms all featuring on the decorative hats at Caer Gwent.

As Worthing's leading social care charity, Guild Care supports older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning difficulties, through a diverse range of community services and care homes including Caer Gwent, which combines superb residential living with 24-hour nursing care and support for individuals with complex health conditions.

Special services will be held for residents at Caer Gwent on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

A seasonal Easter lunch will be served and activities over the weekend will include an Easter bingo game and a gentle yoga session on Bank Holiday Monday.

“Yoga is one of the most popular activities with lots of our residents coming along to join in,” said Sammy. “It’s a lovely relaxing way to stretch and move, helping to maintain flexibility and strength as we get older. We do chair yoga which is just as effective and can easily adapt to the individual, so everyone gets the benefit according to what they’re able and happy to do.”

Looking ahead to the warmer months, the residents at Caer Gwent can look forward to a programme of trips out and about. “Favourite outings are the seafront and a nice pub lunch,” Sammy added.