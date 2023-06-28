NationalWorldTV
Boots announces 300 stores to close in the next year - here's what we know

Boots is set to close 300 of its stores across the country over the next year.
By Joe Stack
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST

The high street brand is reportedly to bring its number of stores from about 2,200 to about 1,900 over the next year.

It it not yet clear which sites are going to be affected.

A Boots spokesperson said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.

The company’s US owner, Walgreens Boots Alliance, released its quarterly results yesterday (Tuesday, June 27) and said that Boots’ sales had grown 13.4 per cent on last year, and that last year sales had grown 24 per cent on the year before.

It has been reported that closures are likely to affect stores with other Boots stores nearby.

