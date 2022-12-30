Founder of the Horsham-based Born Free Foundation – award-winning actress Virginia McKenna – has been awarded a damehood in the New Year Honours.

The wildlife champion, actress, writer, singer, poet and humanitarian has been made a Dame in recognition of her work for Wild Animal Welfare and Compassionate Conservation.

Virginia, along with her late husband Bill Travers and eldest son Will, in 1984 co-founded Zoo Check, an organisation critical of the exploitation of wild animals in zoos and circuses, which went on to become the Born Free Foundation.

Now she says her concern for the plight of wild animals remains a priority for her because of the looming threat to biodiversity and the possibility of mass species extinction caused by human activities, including climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and indifference.

Wildlife champion Virginia McKenna on a march against trophy hunters

“This award may be in my name, but I feel it really belongs to all those striving to end wild animal suffering and keep wildlife in the wild,” Virginia said. “Bill and I shared a belief in the power of one. One animal that needs rescuing; one species that needs protecting; one human community that needs supporting; one ecosystem that needs conserving. And the power that resides in each of us every day to do something about it.”

Over nearly 39 years since she began her Born Free work, Virginia has contributed to numerous initiatives to end wild animal exploitation and enhance compassionate conservation, including supporting successful Government legislation ending the use of wild animals in circuses in England and Wales; the introduction of legislation ending the import, export and domestic trade in items containing ivory; contributing to the 2016 Animal Welfare Act by providing evidence of wild animal suffering in zoos and circuses, farm parks and in the wild. This built on previous successes which culminated in the passing of the EU Zoos’ Directive, which required all EU zoos to be licensed and to meet clear criteria.

She has also supported efforts to present evidence on Cetaceans – orca, dolphins and porpoises – and how they suffer from life in captivity.

Virginia says she now plans to continue supporting young people in efforts to secure a future for biodiversity, as well as to maintain her focus on individual animal welfare, and to help develop alternatives to trophy hunting.

Virginia McKenna opens the Born Free Forever exhibition featuring 25 life size lions in London’s Millennium Green to mark Born Free’s Year of the Lion.

A much-loved actress, Virginia’s early film work includes A Town Like Alice; The Cruel Sea, Carve Her Name with Pride, and The Smallest Show on Earth with her husband Bill.

Virginia and Bill made a number of other films together, including Ring of Bright Water and An Elephant Called Slowly – but most famously played Joy and George Adamson in the film adaptation of the book of the same name – Born Free – for which she won a Golden Globe.

She also had many celebrated stage roles and undertook 500 performances at the London Palladium as Anna opposite Yul Brynner in The King and I for which she received an Olivier Award. She has also written a number of books.

Virginia has four children, a stepdaughter, eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Virginia McKenna with Bill Travers in the film Ring of Bright Water

Her damehood is being celebrated by her family and friends, admirers around the world, and colleagues at the Born Free Foundation (UK), Born Free USA, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa.