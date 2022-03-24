Bosham’s Ukraine effort as Nicole’s helping hands bus departs

Nicole's Helping Hands Bus departs Bosham for Ukraine

Bosham resident and ex-Royal Navy and Falklands veteran Mark Robinson left with a minibus filled with equipment for Ukrainian refugees out of Bosham yesterday evening (Wednesday) and is on his way to the Ukrainian border.

Everything from thermal cameras to children’s drawing books has been donated by kind-hearted residents as well as over £3,500 donated to buy food.

Mr Robinson said: “Bosham has really come together. I have had people walking past, who I know live in the village, but I’ve never met before saying ‘here’s some money towards fuel’ or ‘what can I get you?’

“You can’t change the world but you can make a massive difference to some people”.

The trip will include dropping equipment off for refugees, then they will travel to an orphanage in Ukraine to try to help transport some of the children out of Ukraine or to the border. Then they shall, with the money generously raised by Bosham residents and the White Swan pub, buy food in Poland to give to the refugees.

The tasks will not stop there however, as they will then be transporting meals into Ukraine, that are being provided by a restaurant on the Polish border. And finally they are working with a German charity who help child refugees get out of Ukraine and provide them a host family to stay with,

And finally on the journey back to England they will be giving lifts to anyone who wants to get to get to anywhere between Ukraine and Calais.