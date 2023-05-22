Edit Account-Sign Out
Bowls found during house clearance sell for £45,500 at auction in Sussex

A pair of bowls found during a house clearance fetched an incredible £45,500 at an auction in Sussex.

By Joe Stack
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:33 BST

The Chinese porcelain bowls were found when a retired banker cleared their Hindhead home to move to the United States.

The bowls were expected to fetch between four and six thousands pounds at John Nicholson’s Islamic and Oriental auction in Fernhurst, near Midhurst but ended up going for the princely sum of £45,000.

This lot was sold to a Chinese collector on the telephone against three competing websites.

Lot 138: A PAIR OF CHINESE FAMILLE ROSE PORCELAIN BOWLS, the exterior painted with coral red fish, the interior with blue and white sprays of flora, each with Daoguang mark to base and possibly of the period, 14.5cm diameter. Est: £4000-£6000. Sold: £45,500 incl

Owner of the action house, John Nicholson said: “This shows that where objects are of the finest quality and rarity, the market for Chinese porcelain remains very strong indeed. It is also a reminder from a very local source that coming to us for valuations can prove to be very profitable.”

The bowls have a painted exterior of coral red fish, with an interior with blue and white ‘sprays of flora’ each with a Daoguang mark on the base.

