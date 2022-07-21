Boxgrove announce companion dog show

Taking place on the sports field at Boxgrove Village Hall on Saturday, September 3, there will be seven pedigree classes, 15 novelty classes and four obedience classes, as well as a non-competitive agility course.

In the show there will be novelty classes in two rings and they will include best veteran, happiest dog and dog most like handler. There will also be obedience classes of four rings which include recall with finish, two minute down stay and heel on lead and there are seven pedigree classes including any variety puppy (aged six-12 months), any variety terrier and toy and any variety working and pastoral.