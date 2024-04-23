Boy, 14, injured in Eastbourne collision
A teenage boy was injured in a road collision in Eastbourne, police said today (Tuesday, April 23).
Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the incident.
A police spokesperson said police officers were called to a reports that an Audi was in collision with a 14-year-old boy on Willingdon Drove at around 8am on March 25.
The boy suffered minor injuries, police added.
The police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 253 of 25/03.”