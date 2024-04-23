Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A police spokesperson said police officers were called to a reports that an Audi was in collision with a 14-year-old boy on Willingdon Drove at around 8am on March 25.

The boy suffered minor injuries, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad