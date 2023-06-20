A brand-new barber shop has opened in Chichester city centre and insists it’s a cut above the rest.

Trojan Barbers opened in East Street yesterday (Monday, June 19) and has enjoyed a steady flow of customers since opening its doors.

Unlike most barbers in the city, the shop is kitted out with a pool table, foosball table, dartboard, a putting green and a 55-inch television showing the days sporting events. Customers can also enjoy a cold beer while they wait with soft drinks available to the smaller customers.

Owner Dan Waller, from North Bersted, set it up with his long-term barber and friend, Mario Diti, from Chichester.

Dan told this newspaper: “We had a pretty good day bearing in mind it was a Monday and were have not advertised at all.

"I was getting my haircut with Mario, the head barber, in town and we got to know each other really well and he said it had always been his dream since he was 11 to open his own barber shop."

And from the age of 11 Mario set out to accomplish that dream, in his home town of Transylvania in Romania, Mario started out cutting his father’s hair before eventually serving many in his local community.

"We're based in Chichester’s most popular street, we give away free beers and cold drinks, we have a pool table, table football.

East Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

"So far we’ve had five-star reviews, it’s all about Mario. The fact that he’s not only a great barber, but a lovely guy. It’s been really fun.”