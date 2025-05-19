Brave town centre fox wins the hearts of Horsham residents

The brave animal often patrols the town centre including the Carfax area – and has now been affectionately dubbed ‘Carfox.’

He – or she – has been spotted sniffing out various food sources, leading to a public debate on his/her favourite titbits. Many have taken to social media to share their views and sightings of the omnivorous Carfox.

One claims he’s ‘almost vegetarian’ with a penchant for peanut butter. Another said: “She’s a she, and loves jam sandwiches. Not a fan of mini cheddars. But her ultimate fave is bits of old dried up pastry from Greggs.”

And another added: “I saw him last Friday night in the same place, a kind man waiting for the bus gave him some pizza someone had put in the bin, he ran off with it looking pleased.”

And another kind hearted passerby said: “I shared my burger with him/her.”

And while not everyone agreed on Carfox’s favourite nibbles, all agreed: “Such a beautiful animal.” One said: “Beautiful and long may she or he live and maybe people can try and protect this little one xx.” Another added: “Such a sweet boy/girl. I'm pleased if people are helping by providing food.”

Many expressed sadness that foxes were being driven out of their natural habitats because of an increase in construction works in the district. One said: “These creatures need all the help and kindness they can get, water/food.”

But it’s not just food in the town centre that Carfox enjoys – some people say they have seen him listening to music at the Carfax bandstand.

1 . Carfox1.jpg Carfox checks out one of the 'larders' in Horsham's Carfax. Photo: Visit Horsham Photo: Visit Horsham

2 . Carfox2.jpg Carfox eyes up the best place to find a tasty titbit that no-one else seems to want. Photo: Visit Horsham Photo: Visit Horsham

3 . Carfox3.jpg Carfox on night patrol in Horsham's Carfax. Photo: Visit Horsham Photo: Visit Horsham