Breaking: This is the new Conservative candidate who will be standing in Bexhill and Battle for the General Election
He was announced following the news that Huw Merriman is standing down at the next election.
Kieran Mullan was voted in from a shortlist of three at a meeting held on Monday night. Bexhill and Battle Conservatives put out a statement to say: “I hope we can work together to help Kieran be elected.”
Mr Mullan, who will be 40, on June 6, has served as the Member of Parliament for Crewe and Nantwich from 2019.
His mother is a nurse and his father, a policeman. He attended King Edward VI Five Ways grammar school in Birmingham, then studied medicine at the Leeds School of Medicine.
Huw Merriman was first elected MP for Bexhill and Battle in 2015. He currently also serves as Rail Minister under Rishi Sunak’s government.
Mr Merriman said: “After nine years as the Member of Parliament for Bexhill and Battle, I have made the decision not to stand as a candidate at the next election. This means I will also leave my job as Rail Minister on July 4. I have loved being an MP and I leave with a heavy heart. The constituency is a beautiful place, with wonderful people in every town and village. I’ve been lucky enough to work across the community, and political divide, with some fantastic people.”
