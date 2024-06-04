Kieran Mullan will be standing for the Conservatives in Bexhill and Battle for the General Election in June

Kieran Mullan has been selected as the Prospective Conservative Parliamentary candidate to contest the Bexhill and Battle in the forthcoming General Election on July 4.

He was announced following the news that Huw Merriman is standing down at the next election.

Kieran Mullan was voted in from a shortlist of three at a meeting held on Monday night. Bexhill and Battle Conservatives put out a statement to say: “I hope we can work together to help Kieran be elected.”

Mr Mullan, who will be 40, on June 6, has served as the Member of Parliament for Crewe and Nantwich from 2019.

His mother is a nurse and his father, a policeman. He attended King Edward VI Five Ways grammar school in Birmingham, then studied medicine at the Leeds School of Medicine.

Huw Merriman was first elected MP for Bexhill and Battle in 2015. He currently also serves as Rail Minister under Rishi Sunak’s government.