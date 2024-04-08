Bridge club thanks Julie for 20 years as chairman
Julie was instrumental in securing premises within Bishop Luffa School where the club still plays today and has been a strong supporter of Bridge for all.
The club hopes that Julie and husband Roger will continue playing with the club for some time, although they will be moving nearer to family in due course.
Chichester Bridge Club is a friendly and vibrant duplicate bridge club and caters for everyone - from lessons for beginners and improvers, improvers play, returners to bridge, intermediates, and advanced play.
The club boasts several Sussex trophy winners amongst its membership ..... so it definitely has something for YOU!
It has a partnership system so if you'd like to play with the club, with or without a regular partner, you will be very welcome.
Please see www.bridgewebs.com/chichester or contact [email protected]