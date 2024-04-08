Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Julie was instrumental in securing premises within Bishop Luffa School where the club still plays today and has been a strong supporter of Bridge for all.

The club hopes that Julie and husband Roger will continue playing with the club for some time, although they will be moving nearer to family in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Bridge Club is a friendly and vibrant duplicate bridge club and caters for everyone - from lessons for beginners and improvers, improvers play, returners to bridge, intermediates, and advanced play.

Thank you Julie!.

The club boasts several Sussex trophy winners amongst its membership ..... so it definitely has something for YOU!