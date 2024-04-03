Brightening up hidden corners in St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This winter a large billboard on a largely desolate space in St Leonards has been bursting with colour. The art work by Gemma, an artist from the Project Art Works studio's based in Hastings, was selected by the curators of THE SPACE : A Zone of Art and Nature – ZAN.

THE SPACE utilises a billboard on land next to St Leonards Warrior Square train station with artists projects developed through the collaboration of Christine Gist and José Gross.

With the huge splash of colour, the billboard has brought joy to the local community.

Gemma, Project Art Works, 2022 photo by Georgie Scott

Gemma uses joyful physical gesture when painting applying bright colours to surfaces with large, heavy brushes. Movements may be in response to music or interactions with other artists. Gemma produces works on paper and canvases simultaneously and vocalises her responses with key phrases throughout the day.

Gemma’s work has been exhibited at Ignition, Hastings Contemporary, (2021), Coastal Currents (2022), Residential, Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art (2023)

Join Gemma and Project Art Works in St Leonards on Wednesday 10th April for the closing event of Gemma‘s artwork installed. Gathering on site to see the work in person and enjoy it’s vibrancy as a community, Project Art Works will join members of THE SPACE to celebrate the collaboration.

Artist Billboard & (ZAN) are realised through the support of The Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust and Hastings Voluntary Action Community Matters Small Sparks grant.

Gemma, Untitled, THE SPACE, 2024

The work is has been available to seen till April 13 2024.

Address for THE SPACE: St Johns Rd, St Leonards-on Sea, TN37 6HP