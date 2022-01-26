Izzy Humphrey, who passed away on December 2, had a rare genetic disorder called Glutaric Aciduria Type 1 (GA1).

She was a supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion and often attended Rockinghorse FC charity matches.

The charity football game, which kicks off at Lancing FC at 6pm on Sunday (January 30), aims to raise £2,500 for Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and Forward Facing.

Izzy Humphrey from Burgess Hill. Picture: Natalie Ellis.

It will see Rockinghorse FC take on Izzy XI.

“The list of players confirmed includes Brighton and Hove Albion legends Teddy Maybank, Steve Foster, Dean Wilkins, John Templeman, Ian Chapman, Adam Hinshelwood and Gary Chivers,” said Craig Obal, one of the organisers.

He said they will be playing or managing for Izzy XI alongside other volunteer fundraisers to make up additional numbers if needed.

People will be able to arrive from 5pm.

Entry is by donation at the gate and people can also donate online at www.justgiving.com.

There will be an aucition and raffle as well and companies that would like to provide prizes can contact Jamie Westley on 07958 577936.

Rockinghorse FC is a Sussex-based team made up of volunteers that organise and play football games to raise money for the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.