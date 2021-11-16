Brighton and Hove Albion stars help teach maths to primary school kids

Primary school children In Newhaven were given the opportunity to develop their mathematical skills at Brighton and Hove Albion’s home ground.

Students, aged 8-11 from Breakwater Academy, took part in the Goal Difference numeracy programme at the American Express Community Stadium on Tuesday, November 9.

Delivered by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, the Goal Difference initiative aims to use the ‘the power of football’ to help improve the confidence and ability of pupils struggling with numeracy.

Topics are taught through practical football related tasks associated with the Albion and wider football industry.

Rob Josephs, AITC’s Schools Manager, said: “The programme is a great way to engage pupils in numeracy. We’ve been delivering the sessions in schools, so just being back at a venue like the Amex, outside of a mainstream classroom environment, can help inspire and motivate young students to learn.”

Backed by American Express, the main partner of the Seagulls, Albion players Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Joel Veltman and Solly March were enlisted to star in a Goal Difference video created especially for one of the sessions.

In the video, the players ask Albion related maths questions and share insights about ambition, determination and commitment

‘Goal Difference – Learning maths with Brighton & Hove Albion’Mr Joseph, continued: “ Using football as a theme can really engage pupils and it is great to have involvement from the Albion players and continued support of American Express volunteers.”

Students, aged 8-11 from Breakwater Academy, enjoying the Goal Difference programme

Primary schools across Sussex interested in taking part in future sessions, or looking for further information about AITC’s schools programme can email: [email protected]

READ MORE: