Brighton and Hove is ready to welcome UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 stars and fans to the city

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 has taken over a Brighton and Hove welcome sign to celebrate the arrival of the national teams taking part in this summer’s tournament

The new welcome sign has been installed by the side of the A23 London Road as you come into Brighton and showcases the national flags of Austria, England and Norway, who will all play at the Brighton and Hove Community Stadium in Falmer.

The fixtures at the Community Stadium, all due to kick off at 8pm, include:

The new UEFA Women’s EURO roadsign in Brighton showcases the national flags of Austria, England and Norway and will be in place for the duration of the tournament (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

- England v Norway (Monday, July 11)

- Austria v Norway (Friday, July 15)

- Quarter Final (Wednesday, July 20)

The FA’s head of tournament delivery, Chris Bryant said: “We’re delighted to be able to officially welcome the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 teams to England. We have an exciting few weeks ahead and a fantastic opportunity for football fans to experience some of the world’s very best players on their doorstep. As we look ahead to the opening match, excitement across the country is growing at an incredible rate.

The UEFA Women's EURO sign has been installed on London Road, Brighton, and will be in place for the duration of the competition

"Anyone who hasn’t got a ticket still has a chance to get involved and show their support for what is already a huge history-making moment for women’s football.”

The tournament is expected to be the biggest women’s sporting event in European history with many of the worlds greatest female footballers taking part, including England women’s all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who is expected to feature on the pitch at the Community Stadium.

With over 450,000 tickets sold, even before a ball is kicked, this year’s event has already surpassed the previous tournament record of 240,045 set in the Netherlands (2017).

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 hosts England will kick off the finals against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6 with the final at Wembley on July 31.