Brighton author meets with actor Sir Ian McKellen
Brighton author Mike Kingston recently met with "Lord of the Rings" actor Sir Ian McKellen at the actor's pub in East London.
The Grapes pub purported to have once served Charles Dickens features in novels A Flyblown Solution and A Candle for Consuela and Sir Ian, currently appearing in "Frank and Percy" in London's Other Palace, was delighted that his centuries-old pub on the River Thames provided an iconic London backdrop to the novels.
Kingston's Books are based on real international events and characters he encountered as a journalist and investigator working in conflict zones around the world.
Critics have described the works, the first books in the "Omega Files Quartet" as, "absolutely brilliant", "exciting" and "provocative", "a must-read" and "fabulous".