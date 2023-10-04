Brighton author meets with actor Sir Ian McKellen

"Lord of the Rings" actor Sir Ian McKellen met with Brighton author Mike Kingston at his pub The Grapes.

The Grapes pub purported to have once served Charles Dickens features in novels A Flyblown Solution and A Candle for Consuela and Sir Ian, currently appearing in "Frank and Percy" in London's Other Palace, was delighted that his centuries-old pub on the River Thames provided an iconic London backdrop to the novels.

Kingston's Books are based on real international events and characters he encountered as a journalist and investigator working in conflict zones around the world.