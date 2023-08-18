Brighton beach is among those with the best access to car parks in the UK new study says
A new study claims Brighton beach has some of the best access to car parks, compared to other beaches, in the UK.
Brighton was one of 300 beaches compiled by the team at SIXT and given a score out of ten based on a number of factors, including water quality and the number of nearby cafes and toilets in walking distance.
Although Brighton didn’t quite make the top ten in terms of overall quality – a list topped off by Mablethorpe Town Beach in Lincolnshire, which wowed judges with its traditional seaside funfair – it was rated as the beach with the best access to car parks.
With 12 nearby car parks and an on duty lifeguard, Brighton was far and away one of the most accessible beaches on the list, with significantly more car parks than the next entry on the list, Deal Beach in Kent, which only had nine.