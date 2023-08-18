Brighton beach is among those with the best access to car parks in the UK new study says

A new study claims Brighton beach has some of the best access to car parks, compared to other beaches, in the UK.

(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Brighton was one of 300 beaches compiled by the team at SIXT and given a score out of ten based on a number of factors, including water quality and the number of nearby cafes and toilets in walking distance.

Although Brighton didn’t quite make the top ten in terms of overall quality – a list topped off by Mablethorpe Town Beach in Lincolnshire, which wowed judges with its traditional seaside funfair – it was rated as the beach with the best access to car parks.