Brighton beats London and Manchester to be crowned UK's live music capital, according to study

Brighton has officially taken the mic as the UK’s number one city for live music, according to a new study.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from Skiddle reveals that Brighton tops the charts when it comes to gig-going in the UK, boasting the highest number of music venues per capita (40 per 100,000 people) and a healthy 117 upcoming events per 100,000 residents.

The data looked at 82 UK towns and cities with over 100,000 people, scoring them based on venue density and upcoming music events. Brighton came out top with an overall score of 89.06, beating the likes of Cambridge, Glasgow, Manchester and even London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge came in a close second with fewer venues but an incredible 360 gigs scheduled per 100,000 residents, the busiest calendar of any UK city.

Brighton has been named the UK’s live music capital, with the highest number of venues and upcoming gigs per capita.

Glasgow followed in third, with Manchester landing fourth.

And London, despite its reputation, could only manage fifth, thanks to having the fewest venues per capita among the top contenders.

Meanwhile, Salford quietly claimed the title of most venues per capita in the country, 42.59 per 100,000 people, but with barely any upcoming events, it ranked just eighth overall.

According to Skiddle’s Senior Marketing Manager Lisa Lewis, Brighton’s blend of packed schedules and thriving grassroots spaces makes it truly unique:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brighton’s combination of venue density and regular events creates an atmosphere where live music is truly part of the city's identity.”

From iconic spots like Concorde 2 to buzzing student nights and beachside festivals, Brighton lives and breathes live music. It’s not just a summer escape, it’s a year-round gig haven.

If you’re planning your next trip based on sound alone, you know where to go.