Brighton beats London and Manchester to be crowned UK's live music capital, according to study
New research from Skiddle reveals that Brighton tops the charts when it comes to gig-going in the UK, boasting the highest number of music venues per capita (40 per 100,000 people) and a healthy 117 upcoming events per 100,000 residents.
The data looked at 82 UK towns and cities with over 100,000 people, scoring them based on venue density and upcoming music events. Brighton came out top with an overall score of 89.06, beating the likes of Cambridge, Glasgow, Manchester and even London.
Cambridge came in a close second with fewer venues but an incredible 360 gigs scheduled per 100,000 residents, the busiest calendar of any UK city.
Glasgow followed in third, with Manchester landing fourth.
And London, despite its reputation, could only manage fifth, thanks to having the fewest venues per capita among the top contenders.
Meanwhile, Salford quietly claimed the title of most venues per capita in the country, 42.59 per 100,000 people, but with barely any upcoming events, it ranked just eighth overall.
According to Skiddle’s Senior Marketing Manager Lisa Lewis, Brighton’s blend of packed schedules and thriving grassroots spaces makes it truly unique:
“Brighton’s combination of venue density and regular events creates an atmosphere where live music is truly part of the city's identity.”
From iconic spots like Concorde 2 to buzzing student nights and beachside festivals, Brighton lives and breathes live music. It’s not just a summer escape, it’s a year-round gig haven.
If you’re planning your next trip based on sound alone, you know where to go.
