Brighton chef Momma Cherri competes for spot on Aldi's shelves

Momma Cherri was picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a life-changing contract to stock Aldi stores nationwide.

Viewers will see the entrepreneur pitch her uniquely blended Love Dust, made with 20 different herbs and spices, for a spot on the supermarket’s shelves.

Philadelphia born and raised, Momma Cherri arrived in the UK in 1978 after landing a part in a West End musical. Missing American soul food seasoning, she created her own secret blend, using spices readily available in the UK.

Now based in Brighton, the talented chef makes her Love Dust at home and sells to customers from around the world.

Hosted by broadcaster and author, Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series sees suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionary.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

Finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie. The three then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “What's most exciting about the world foods category is the breadth of what's possible. What used to be a narrow selection of cuisines, such as curries and noodles, has expanded into new flavours, dishes and ingredients. World cuisine presents an affordable alternative to eating out or buying takeaways."

This is not the first time Charita will be appearing on prime-time TV. Following the launch of her Brighton based restaurant, Momma Cherri’s Soul Food Shack in 2001, the chef shot to fame by appearing in Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. To date, it is the only restaurant where he returned with nothing but positive things to say.

Soul Food Shack closed in 2009 due to the global market crash, but that didn’t stop Charita from pursuing her passion.

Charita says: “It would mean the world to me to get my Love Dust into Aldi. When you put these seasonings in your pot it takes you to another place. It consists of 20 different ingredients, herbs and spices, combining my American roots with my African history, and a sprinkling of UK flavours.”

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to support British suppliers. Last year, Aldi spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers and growers, and they provide more than three quarters of all items sold in its stores.

The supermarket has also introduced a ‘Best of British’ section to its website, which includes a wide selection of groceries from meat to dairy products and everyday essentials, in a bid to help shoppers support British businesses.