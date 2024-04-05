Brighton comedian Jen Brister launches new comedy club to normalise an eye conditions in over 40s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By launching the ‘At-Arm’s-Length’ Comedy Club, Specsavers aims to highlight the symptoms of presbyopia and encourage people to take action if they relate to any of the signs and behaviours.

This follows new research from Specsavers that more than three-quarters (76%) of over 35s admitted to displaying symptoms of presbyopia despite over half believing their eyesight was good.

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of your eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects and is a natural part of ageing. The research also found holding something at arm’s length to read it, increasing the font size on a mobile phone and asking to borrow people’s glasses were some of the most common behaviours people adopted to compensate for a change in their vision.

Jen Brister at Brighton Specsavers

To normalise and bring to life some of these behaviours in a relatable and humorous way, Jen has crafted an exclusive sketch for the free event on Wednesday 24th April in London.

Jen says: ‘I’m excited to be partnering with Specsavers to launch its first ever comedy club. Every element of the event, from the bar menu to my sketch, is designed to raise awareness of presbyopia, so if you find yourself reading things at arm’s length or pulling weird faces when you’re trying to read something, then this is the perfect night out for you. Tickets to the event are limited so be quick!’

Presbyopia usually becomes noticeable in your mid to late 40s and gradually worsens until 65. An optician will check your vision in the same way as they would to determine whether someone is short-sighted or ‘myopic’.

Dr Josie Forte, optometrist at Specsavers, says: ‘Most of us will experience some effects of presbyopia as we age because of subtle changes in the lens of our eye. However, it really isn’t something to worry about, but it is important to see an optician if you experience any changes in your vision.

‘There are a variety of solutions on offer, including reading glasses, varifocals, multifocal contact lenses or a combination of both, depending on what you prefer. Your optician can recommend the best treatment for you, so we would recommend booking an eye test if you are experiencing any symptoms.’

According to the research, the changes to vision, can lead to some laughable blunders with those surveyed admitting to reading their bus number incorrectly (19%) or struggling to read maps (20%). Other signs include turning on the big light to read something, blurred vision when looking at an object and noticing perplexed expressions on your child’s face when you try to read things.

Tickets for the Specsavers' 'At-Arm's-Length' Comedy Club are FREE but there are a limited number available, so visit At-Arm’s-Length Comedy Club | Specsavers UK to apply. The Specsavers' 'At-Arm's-Length' Comedy Club will take place on Wednesday 24th April at a secret London location. Attendees must be 18+ to attend.