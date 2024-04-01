Brighton fundraising family win National Car Club award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Car Club Awards are an annual event that recognise and celebrate the achievements of car clubs across the UK.

The awards honour the dedication of individuals who lead these clubs, as well as the preservation and appreciation of remarkable cars within the community, serving as a platform to acknowledge outstanding contributions and accomplishments within the car club community.

The pair were awarded the prize for The Italian job event which took place in Italy last October last year. They started the epic rally in 1990, thinking it would be a one-off, but more than 30 years later, the dynamic duo are still racing, and still raising vital funds for children living in poverty.

The Job Mother wins award.

Inspired by the 1969 Michael Caine film 'The Italian Job', the navigational drive for Mini owners or vintage car enthusiasts, taking adventurers (affectionately known as 'Jobbers') off the beaten track to experience the real Italy, far from the tourist trail, as well as revisiting some of the locations used in the hit movie.

The event's raison d'être is to raise money for children's grant-giving charity Buttle UK who provide life-changing grants to families who need basic items like children's beds and household appliances, as well as supporting educational needs such as school uniforms, computers, and books.

Giulia (who is originally from Rome, but now lives in Brighton) said of the event after hearing she had won: "I'm thankful to the Italian Job as it changed my life. This event has given me life and allowed me to meet incredibly generous people.

"My philosophy is always that if you have more to give, you must. And I feel great. I couldn't sit down and not do anything. But I don't feel like I've done anything extraordinary. The event motivates me but it's not me who raised the money."

The idea for the Italian Job, named after the hit 1969 crime blockbuster of the same name, came to Giulia's son Freddie after a couple of glasses of wine at a pizzeria in Brighton when he was just 20.

Giulia, says she thought it would be a one-off event, but when they arrived in Brighton, they were all so overwhelmed by emotion that they decided they would try it again the following year.

"We all cried at the end, it was so emotional. Someone tried to say something at the end to thank us and we all just broke down."

Since the first event in 1990, Giulia and her band of Mini enthusiasts, who call her the 'Job Mother' and themselves the Jobbers, have travelled to more than 200 towns and cities across Europe.

Freddie, who has collaborated with his mother on the event for the past 34 years, expressed profound pride upon learning of the win at a special ceremony held at the ‘Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show at Birmingham NEC over the weekend.

Freddie and Giulia, who will return to Italy in October for this year’s event and are calling on MINI owners in and around Brighton to come and join them and help raise funds for children in the town living in crisis. Anyone interested in joining them should go to www.italianjob.com

To give them a taste of just one of the evenings, imagine a guided coach tour transporting you through the charming streets of Rome's vibrant city center, where history comes alive. You will marvel at the majestic Pantheon, pondering its remarkable construction.

There you can partake in the tradition of tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain while making a wish. A leisurely stroll to Piazza di Spagna, a favorite spot for Romans to gather, will follow, culminating in a leisurely ascent up the iconic Spanish Steps for a breathtaking view of the city. Finally, the evening will conclude with a delightful indulgence: a delicious gelato.

To date, the pair have raised over £3 million for children’s charity.