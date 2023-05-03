Brighton has some of the most dangerous roads in the UK - new study finds

Brighton has some of the most dangerous roads for drivers outside of London, according to a new study.

The research by road safety technology providers at Road Angel compared the total number of road casualties in each local authority in 2021 with each area's population to reveal the rates of deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

Brighton were ranked inside the top 10 at number eight, with 259.1 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

London authorities fill the top 13 positions ranging from the City of London with 1821.8 deaths or serious injuries, down to Islington with a rate of 323.9.

Blackpool comes next with 306.5 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people, meaning the seaside town has the most dangerous roads outside of London.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “This latest data reveals those areas and local authorities in England, outside of the capital city, which have seen the highest numbers of deaths or serious injuries amongst motorists.

“And although only the North West, South East, Yorkshire and the East Midlands feature on the list, this does not mean that drivers up and down the country in other regions shouldn’t drive with caution.

“Whenever you’re behind the wheel you should be driving with care, but especially during the Spring showers we’re beginning to see where a vehicle’s stopping distance is increased from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.