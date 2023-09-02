BREAKING
A study has labelled Brighton as one of the least ‘lottery-obsessed’ areas in the UK.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 12:17 BST

Brighton is sixth on the list from Best New Bingo Sites with around 9,758 Google searches for terms related to the lottery each month.

A spokesperson from the study said Google Trends data reveals that the UK’s interest in the lottery has recently spiked, with searches for the lottery increasing by 1,329 per cent in the last 90 days and by 2,400 per cent in the last 30 days alone.

With this in mind, iGaming comparison site Best New Bingo Sites analysed the average monthly searches for 198 Google search terms related to the lottery including ‘national lottery results’, ‘Euromillions results checker’ and ‘Thunderball numbers’ across 73 UK towns and cities. These figures were then measured against the population size of each town and city to uncover which of them are most and least interested in the lottery.

