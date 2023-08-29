BREAKING
Brighton is second most searched for city for fish and chips, survey says

Brighton is the second most searched for city for fish and chips, a new study has revealed.
By Joe Stack
Published 29th Aug 2023, 18:35 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 18:36 BST

A new study by Betway has analysed Google searches to discover which UK cities are the most sought after destinations for a classic fish and chips, with Brighton claiming second place.

The research showed that London scooped the lead as the most frequently searched city for fish and chips in the country with a total of 4,300 searches each month

Brighton amassed 2,800 monthly searches.

The study also discovered that the Sussex city has an impressive 128 fish and chip eateries across the city.

Edinburgh is the third most searched city for fish and chips, collecting 1,600 monthly searches.

Making up the top five are York and Bournemouth in fourth place with 800 monthly searches for fish and chips, and Glasgow in fifth position with 700 monthly searches.

See how the top 10 cities rank in the report:

City

Number of monthly searches

1 London 4,300

2

 Brighton 2,800
3 Edinburgh 1,600
4 York/Bournemouth 800
5 Glasgow 700
6 Manchester/Newquay 600
7 Liverpool 400
8 Leicester 150
9 Bristol 90
10 Birmingham 70
