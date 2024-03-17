Brighton is the seaside with the priciest parking, study says
A new study conducted by car check pros Motorscan found that parking prices in Brighton among the most expensive for seaside destinations in the UK this Easter Holiday.
Collating data via parkopedia, the study evaluates the average parking cost across 30 prominent seaside sites all over the UK. Analysis focused on parking spots available on an eight hour basis with a half hour or less walking time from the centre.
Brighton took the top spot, averaging at £24.21 for an eight-hour stay almost twice the UK’s second most expensive town; Newuay, in Cornwall, which will set you back £12.32 for eight hours, according to the study.
Falmouth comes in just behind that, with an average price of £12.12 for parking over the same period, followed by Southend-On-Sea with an average of £11.50 and Bournemouth with an average of £10.42.
On the other end of the spectrum, it was St Andrews in Scotland that came in cheapest, with an average cost of just £1.90 for eight hours of parking.
Head of Vehicle Intelligence at Motorscan, Oliver Thompson said "As evidenced by our latest study, parking costs can significantly impact holiday experiences, especially during peak periods like Easter half term. Brighton's staggering average parking fee of £24.21 tops the charts, highlighting the financial strain families may face when planning beach outings”.
“On the contrary, St Andrews emerges as a beacon of affordability, offering seaside parking at just £1.90 on average. These findings underscore the importance of informed decision-making and strategic planning to maximise enjoyment while minimising expenses during holiday travels. Just make sure that you’re prioritising safety and security when deciding where to park your car too."