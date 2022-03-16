Brighton Marathon 2022 entries have reopened for a ‘last chance’ opportunity to take part this April

Organisers of the 2022 Brighton Marathon, which is set to take place on Sunday, April 10, have decided to reopen registration for people to enter this year's event.

For five days only, from today (March 16) event organiser Grounded Events is allowing people to sign up for general entry. The organisers said runner demand and the future of the event, which has been 'impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently by Brexit' were the reasons for reopening the entries at this time.

A spokesman said: "A large number of runners have been in contact with Grounded Events (GE), looking for another marathon option in 2022 if they are unsuccessful in the London Marathon ballot. GE would like to give everyone the opportunity to take part in Brighton Marathon and are therefore reopening for a short window to those who are ready to take on a marathon."

The 2021 Brighton Marathon was held on Sunday, September 12, after being postponed during the pandemic Photo by Jon Rigby

Tom Naylor, event director, added: “Our event has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently by Brexit. For much of the last two years people have been understandably wary of entering events due to uncertainty whether the event can take place.

"Confidence began to return after most large-scale running events were successfully held in the autumn last year. However, the impact of Brexit has significantly affected our recovery. Costs to deliver the event have recently increased considerably due to increased fuel prices, reduced haulage availability and as contractors start to rebuild their businesses after so much time with no events taking place.

"Reopening entries will allow us to ensure our event maintains its high standard of delivery and experience and allow us to rebuild into 2023.”

The Brighton Marathon Weekend always attracts plenty of spectators to cheer on those taking part Photo by Jon Rigby

The five-day entry slot opened at 8am this morning and will close at 1pm on Monday, March 21. Entries will be on a first come, first served basis and the price point to entre will be £80.

Those who enter should already be capable of running or walking for a continuous time of 2.5-3 hours, organisers said.

A spokesman added: "With registration usually closed at this time of year, this is a unique last chance to sign up and take part in one of the UK’s favourite marathons and enjoy an incredible weekend of running and celebration."

The Brighton Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 10 as part of Brighton Marathon Weekend, which runs from Friday, April 8 – Sunday, April 10. The event is renowned for its remarkable spectator support, stunning scenery and vibrant city atmosphere.

Smiling faces at the finish line after the 2021 Brighton Marathon Photo by Jon Rigby