Nuala Smyth ran the Brighton Marathon on Sunday (April 7) in an incredible time of three hours 51 minutes.

The running-enthusiast turned 60 a day before the marathon and the time was the fasted achieved in her age category.

Nuala, who runs with the Arunners Running Club in Littlehampton, said: “I was the fastest 60-year-old woman. It was just a beautiful day, the crowds were just incredible.

Paula Radcliffe, a three-time winner of the London Marathon, presented the medal to Nuala Smyth. Photo contributed

"There was a lot of people cheering me on. It was just an amazing, very emotional day.

"Paula Radcliffe [three-time winner of the London Marathon] gave me my medal at the end.

"Running a marathon, no matter how many I’ve done, is very hard – especially road running on hard tarmac.

“A lot of my friends were emotional and I tried not to be. I managed to hold it together and focused on what I had to do. It was phenomenal, I really enjoyed it. I couldn’t have wished for a better day out.”

Nuala Smyth has raised more than £4,600 for the Sussex Cancer Trust. Photo contributed

Nuala was diagnosed with stage four cancer, in her neck and lungs, in June 2023 – when she was on marathon 195.

“Typically I put on my trainers and shoehorned in a couple before my six weeks of daily radiotherapy and chemo commenced in August 2023,” Nuala said.

“I've obviously got a mental attitude that just keeps me going. My first marathon was 2008, so I've had all these years of ploughing on and getting these marathons done.

"I think that's put me in good stead. A strong mental attitude and there was no way that was going to change overnight because I've had this cancer diagnosis. I was fortunate I was able to.

Nuala runs with the Arunners Running Club in Littlehampton. Photo contributed

“Once you have the diagnosis, you just have to get on with it. There's not a lot you can do about it.”

Nuala said the diagnosis was a ‘total shock’, adding: “I always felt like looking behind me, thinking the doctor must be talking to someone else. It can't be me. But I had to suck it up and carry on.

“The NHS have been absolutely amazing, all the way through.

“Fortunately I was fit and had something else to focus on other than my treatment.

“It's about what you can still achieve with cancer, as it's never going to go away in my lungs. The doctor said they want to keep me alive as long as possible.

“I have grown up kids and it's been a big shock for them but I've just carried on being me and that's helped them.”

The marathon on Saturday was the fifth Nuala has run since the diagnosis and followed a memorable challenge in South Africa.

"When you are going for a run, you are not thinking about other things,” Nuala said. “It's a very good distraction.

"I’m supposed to be doing the London Marathon in two weeks, so we’ll see how that goes.

“Cancer is unfortunately very common. I am fit and it was a huge shock

"It's good to share your story and show that you shouldn't give up. If you have cancer, it doesn't have to be the end. You can keep going and just be you."

Nuala has raised more than £4,600 for the Sussex Cancer Trust.

"They are amazing and provide free parking amongst other things, dedicated to cancer patients at Sussex Royal Hospital,” the runner wrote on her JustGiving page.

"It is well publicized that parking at hospitals can be fraught with angst and big spending.

“Cancer is such a huge thing to get your brain around that you just set it to one side and focus on daft things such as the above.

“I was then so very relieved to find out that there is free parking for all cancer patients and that is funded by the wonderful Sussex Cancer Fund.

“They also provide the gorgeous big comfy chairs you sit in whilst having chemo plus the waiting areas are kitted out with welcoming seats, sofas, water dispensers, coffee machines. All there to give you a calmer experience and it really is the little things that count.”