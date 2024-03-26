Brighton mum writes the wrongs for disability inclusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sanjeev’s book, An Adventure a Day, has one of its young protagonists using a stander, walker and a wheelchair. She has chosen to do this as her eight-year-old son, Aavir, has cerebral palsy and uses different equipment to aid his day-to-day life.

Whilst we are becoming an increasingly inclusive society, this does not seem to be reflected in children’s books.

“I noticed when I was reading stories to my two children, there was very little representation of children with disabilities in their books,” says Sanjeev.

An Adventure A Day.

“I wanted to change that so children with all manner of disabilities don’t feel left out when reading stories. Rather than drawing attention to living with a disability, I wanted my book to show everyone how a disabled child can live a normal, everyday life. Because that is what we do as a family, enjoying all the world has to offer.”

Inclusive Community

Aavir has a very busy schedule for such a young boy. Alongside schoolwork and clubs that he does, every Friday he has alternate visits to two charities which work with him to improve his strength and mobility, in addition to his physiotherapists who see him at home and school.

Most recently he has gained greater leg and core strength which has led to a more controlled stepping motion through his activity-based rehabilitation sessions at the Neurokinex charitable trust near Gatwick. Aavir’s four-year-old sister Lara also attends alongside him.

An Adventure a Day.

“Neurokinex is a great place for them both as they include Lara in Aavir’s sessions making them fun,” says Sanjeev.

This sense of community is also found at Whoopsadaisy in Brighton where Aavir combines conductive education with play and chat alongside other children with similar physical abilities.

A bright pupil, Aavir is thriving at Westdene School which seeks to challenge and include him in all activities, adapting whatever is occurring to allow active participation.

Reading at Schools

Sanjeev has been to local schools to read her book to children. Beautifully illustrated, the book engages youngsters in conversation as well as gives them ideas of fun things to do.

“I hope the tales are exciting and children enjoy them,” says Sanjeev. “I do find some will point out the wheelchair, walker or standing frame in the pictures and that can spark a conversation with the reader. Others take it all in their stride and simply enjoy the stories. Either way, I’m happy that they’re enjoying the children’s adventures.”

Supporting charities