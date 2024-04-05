Brighton music promoter to be remembered at ‘Foz Fest’ concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foz Fest, which is taking place at the Concorde 2 on the 28 April, will celebrate the life of Steve ‘Fozzy’ Foster who died in January from complications following heart surgery.

The 60-year-old, father-of-two, was a well-known figure in the Brighton music scene having lived and worked in the city for many years. During the Nineties he moved to London to manage iconic music venue The Astoria before returning to Brighton in 2008 after he suffered a heart attack.

The event is being organised by Fozzy’s friend and fellow concert promoter Seth Walker-Spiers. He said: “Everyone in the Brighton music scene knew Fozzy. He was a real character, very easy to like, with a dry sense of humour.

Steve Foster with his daughter Martha

“I knew him for 10 years and we put on a few shows together. He was someone who would always lend you a hand or be there to give you some advice. That can be unusual in the music industry, but Foz was one of the good guys.”

Having obtained the blessing of Steve’s family, Seth is now organising Foz Fest to remember his friend’s life and raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

“If anyone deserves a show it’s Fozzy. He spent his whole life working in music, so I think he would have loved the idea of having a gig put on in his honour,” said Seth.

“All the bands that are playing are ones that knew or worked with Foz. All the acts are going to be playing for free. It’s going to be a great night in support of a great cause.”

All profits from Foz Fest will go to the British Heart Foundation

Steve’s daughter, Martha said: “Dad’s death has left a massive void in our lives, one that can't be filled. However, this event is the perfect way to celebrate him, and I know it would have made dad happy. Having heart disease and then heart failure completely turned his life upside down. The work of the BHF is so important because it helps improve the quality of lives of people like my dad.”

The line-up for Foz Fest will feature a host of punk, reggae and ska acts including Jonny Moped, AKA The Syndicate, The Go Go Cult, The Riffs, The Fish Brothers, and Maxine Talulah. Guest will also be able to enjoy DJs together with food from Brighton soul food specialist Momma Cherri. Tickets cost £18.40 and are available online from: bit.ly/Fozfest-concorde2-brighton

In Brighton more than 500 people die each from heart and circulatory diseases. The BHF funds research into all cardiovascular conditions and the risk factors that cause them.

Helen Smith, Fundraising Manager for the BHF, said: “Too many people, like Steve, have their life cut short by heart disease, leaving behind families with a hole that can’t be filled.

“That’s why we fund research that aims to take the best ideas from scientists’ minds and help turn them into treatments you can receive at your GP or hospital.