Brighton photographer shortlisted in international competition

Submitted by Trendy in January 2024, the shortlisted photo features Wesley Power, a local artist. The two creatives worked together to capture Power's wearable cardboard art piece.

This image is one of over 395,000 images, from more than 220 countries and territories, submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. With less than a 0.001% chance of being shortlisted, 28-year-old Rob Trendy was surprised to hear back from the organisers:

“I only picked up a camera for the first time in July 2023, so I never expected to be in this position.” says Trendy.

Rob Trendy's "Ripped" was shortlisted in the Sony World Photography Awards

“I have loved discovering photography, and collaborating with local artists, like Wesley Power. It is great to be able to share both his and my work on an international stage!”

The piece worn by Wesley Power is created from tights, hot glue, and found cardboard.

“Collaborating with Rob is fun, we have similar interests, but different visions, leading to exciting results. This is an amazing opportunity for us both and an honour to be able to share our work in this way.”

Rob Trendy, who has lived in Brighton for over a decade, frequently works with Queer Artists and Drag Performers around the city, including acting as resident photographer for Lydia L’Scabies’ monthly cabaret night, ‘The Slag Pit’. He also photographs local actors and musicians, to create quality live-event and studio work.

Wesley Power, 37, was born and raised in the area, and is currently studying at Chelsea College of Arts.

“Within my practice I make absurd and malformed representations of myself using cardboard.” explains Power, when asked about this piece.

“In order to create the work, I must become the work, this collaboration allowed me to scale up and further transform. Since last year the piece has evolved through wear, becoming the foundation of a new performative piece ‘Tattered and Torn’.”

You can learn more about Rob Trendy’s work on his website, or by following @shotbytrendy on Instagram. Wesley Power can also be found on instagram (@fanciful_chaos).