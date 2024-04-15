Brighton Pier turns blue in support of Parkinson's UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

World Parkinson's Day is a global event aimed at raising awareness about Parkinson's disease and funds for research and support services. The initiative encourages businesses and individuals worldwide to unite in solidarity with those affected by Parkinson's.

James Beeching, Community Fundraiser at Parkinson's UK, emphasised the significance of this gesture: "World Parkinson's Day is a global event where businesses and individuals unite to shine a light on the condition, raise vital funds and awareness for a cause that is close to so many.

"Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and we continue to raise the vital funds and awareness so that one day we find a cure for this awful condition."

Brighton Pier turned blue.

Parkinson's UK encourages the local community to share this story and join the movement to raise awareness and support for Parkinson's disease.

"Every contribution, whether big or small, plays a crucial role in driving progress towards finding a cure and improving the lives of those affected by Parkinson's.