Brighton Pride: Road closures in place; 'increased police presence' in city with 'higher than usual safety measures'

There is a heightened police presence in Brighton as the city’s famous Pride event gets underway this weekend.

Sussex Police said its officers will be ‘around all weekend to keep you safe’, so ‘you can focus on the celebrations’.

A social media post added: “You’ll see an increased police presence around the city throughout the weekend to help make sure everyone has a safe time.

“If you see us come and say hello. If you see something that doesn’t look right, please tell us. Call 101 to report anything you see or in an emergency always dial 999.”

A Public Service Protection Order (PSPO) is in place in the city to ‘help manage alcohol-related nuisance behaviour’, according to Brighton & Hove City Council.

"This will be used if needed to ensure safety and access to the street for the whole community,” the council added.

Sussex Police said people will see ‘highly visible police officers’, carrying out Project Servator deployments in key areas.

“The deployments aim to disrupt a range of criminal activities and provide a reassuring presence to for everyone in the city,” a police spokesperson said.

"These operations are used at events across #Sussex and as part of everyday policing to disrupt criminal activity.

“Officers are specially-trained to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance – information gathering that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime. They are supported with specialist resources like Drones, CCTV, ANPR and police dogs.

“Working with the community at events like Pride is a vital part of making Project Servator a success, so if you have any questions, please feel free to talk to our officers.”

The preparations for the event were ‘carefully planned and constantly reviewed’, according to Brighton & Hove City Council, which worked with Sussex Police and Brighton Pride, ‘with a focus on the wellbeing of the public’.

AA Traffic News has reported that road closures are now in place through the city centre.

“Delays expected due to closures for Brighton Pride on Roads between Hove Lawns and Preston Park,” a traffic notice read.

To see the full list of road closures and restrictions, visit: https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/brighton-hove-pride-2025/road-closures-and-restrictions-pride-2025

A spokesperson for Brighton City Council said: “Brighton & Hove Pride, the city’s biggest and brightest event celebrating the diversity, joy and unity of our LGBTQ+ communities, takes place this Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August.

“Whether you're dancing in the parade, cheering from your window, or quietly expressing your truth, we wish you a wonderful, fabulous and uplifting Pride.

“The main Pride events get underway on Saturday with the Pride Community Parade setting off from Hove Lawns at 11am, followed by the vibrant Pride on the Park festival and the Pride Street Party.

“The Pride on the Park Festival and the Pride Street Party celebrations continue on Sunday.

“This year, the most significant change in our Pride celebrations is that the Pride Street Party is moving from St James’s Street to Marine Parade.

“The party will feature all the traditional attractions, including drag stages, a variety of music zones and bars.

“There will be no outside bars or music on St James’s Street and the street will be managed as any other busy area outside the official Pride event areas during the Pride weekend.

“There will be higher than usual safety measures, including some road closures and additional security staff to help visitors and residents.”

Pride’s official fundraiser for local LGBTQ+ community groups, the vibrant Pride on the Park festival, will take place in Preston Park. Organisers said this will ‘feature a fresh new layout’, with dance stages, cabaret stages, live stages, a community area, a family area and a funfair.