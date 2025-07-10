Brighton ranked among UK’s best seaside locations to enjoy the heatwave, new study reveals

Brighton has been ranked among the UK’s best seaside locations to enjoy the heatwave in a new study.

As the UK enters its third heatwave of the summer, with temperatures set to hit 33°C, many Brits are looking to head to the coast to make the most of the sunshine.

To see which seaside place was the best to enjoy the experts at the Co-operative Bank analysed seaside towns across the UK, ranking them based on beach count, walkability, safety, and sunshine.

Brighton ranks as the UK’s tenth best seaside town. With highs of 25°C expected this weekend, and 4.6 hours of daily sunshine, this Sussex gem is a top spot to enjoy sun, sea and sand.

Brighton beach (Photograph: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Falmouth ranks as the best seaside town in the UK, with a score of 8.38/10. It’s highly walkable (92), packed with harbour charm, and ideally placed to enjoy the heatwave with 4.5 hours of sunshine and access to 142 Cornwall beaches.

St Ives secures second place, with a score of 7.92/10. With crystal-clear waters, a vibrant arts scene, low crime (19 per 1,000), and a walkability score of 84, it’s a standout spot to enjoy the heatwave, with 142 Cornish beaches close by and plenty of sunshine.

Newquay comes in third with a score of 7.48/10. With a walkability score of 88 and easy access to Cornwall’s beaches, it’s a prime spot to enjoy the heatwave and some of the UK’s best coastal experiences.