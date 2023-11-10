Brighton resident recognised as one of the top ten care assistants in the UK

Caremark announces ‘The Incredibles’ award finalists.Caremark, a leading home care provider, is proud to unveil the remarkable finalists for its highly anticipated national award, ‘The Incredibles’ - and Brighton resident Faith Agbai is in the top ten.The ten outstanding individuals have been distinguished from a competitive pool of over 5,000 care assistants from across the UK - each selected for their unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others.

Faith’s story of unparalleled heroism and compassion sets him apart. Earlier this year, Faith’s quick thinking and selfless actions saved a stranger's life.

It was a morning like any other, Faith was on his way to visit his first customer of the day, when he spotted someone suspended from scaffolding who had suffered considerable injuries trying to end their life. With remarkable bravery and without a second thought for his own safety, Faith climbed the scaffolding, rescued the person, and enlisted the support of a passerby to call an ambulance.

Due to Faith’s quick thinking, this person’s life has been saved. Once medical help arrived, Faith carried on to his appointment with his customer before a colleague stepped in so that he could process the morning’s events.

Faith Agbai - Incredibles finalist

This act of heroism, coupled with his consistent dedication to his customers, has rightfully earned him a place amongst the ten ‘Incredibles’ finalists.

The person who nominated Faith praised his efforts by saying:

“Carers passively save lives in all sorts of ways every day when they ensure their customers are fed, warm and have their medication on time. But this is a very real example of how his selfless attitude and love for looking after others led to someone’s life being saved there and then.”

One of Faith’s Caremark customers endorses his nomination:

“He has an infectious smile, and it makes receiving support much more pleasant. He is very conscientious and always ensures everything is done to the best of his ability.”

Another says:

“Nothing is too much for Faith, and I enjoy being supported by him.”

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, expressed his gratitude for the ten ‘Incredibles’ finalists, stating:

“A huge congratulations to our ten ‘Incredibles’ finalists. Caremark prides itself on delivering the very best care to its customers, and I’m incredibly lucky to work with such devoted, considerate people who really support their communities.

“Each finalist has done something exceptionally worthy of being recognised, and we are privileged to be honouring their achievements. This event is our way of appreciating the dedication and compassion displayed by the people who make a real difference in the lives of our customers.

“We hope this inaugural award ceremony will provide our finalists with an unforgettable experience and encourage more positive stories to be shared so that we can continue to celebrate the triumphs of our care assistants each year.”

To celebrate the significant contributions of these care assistants, Caremark is hosting a luxurious event at the prestigious Fortnum & Mason in London on 17 November 2023. All ten finalists will enjoy this exclusive experience at one of London’s most iconic venues. The event promises an afternoon starting with drinks and networking, followed by a lavish afternoon tea and recognition for each finalist's achievements.

The event at Fortnum & Mason will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner, who will be named The Incredible of the Year – adding an element of suspense and excitement to the occasion.