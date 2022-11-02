The Côte Croque Monsieur

The French favourite sour-dough toasted cheese and ham sandwiches will be served from Côte’s French Citroën H mobile kitchen on New Road by Pavilion Gardens, not far from the Brighton branch of Côte on Church Street.

They will be dished out between 10am to 3pm on a first-come, first-served basis, and when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Côte, which has 80 French-inspired brasserie restaurants across the UK, is launching new menu, which includes a lunchtime Croque Monsieur.

The Cote mobile kitchen

