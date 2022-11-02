Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brighton restaurant dishing out free Croque Monsieurs

Popular restaurant group Côte will give away 800 Croque Monsieurs in Brighton on Friday (November 4).

By Steve Holloway
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 5:47pm
The Côte Croque Monsieur
The Côte Croque Monsieur

The French favourite sour-dough toasted cheese and ham sandwiches will be served from Côte’s French Citroën H mobile kitchen on New Road by Pavilion Gardens, not far from the Brighton branch of Côte on Church Street.

They will be dished out between 10am to 3pm on a first-come, first-served basis, and when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Côte, which has 80 French-inspired brasserie restaurants across the UK, is launching new menu, which includes a lunchtime Croque Monsieur.

Most Popular

The Cote mobile kitchen

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Their version of the Croque features sourdough bread with creamy, home-made béchamel, melty Comté cheese and Suffolk-reared Dingley Dell ham.

BrightonPavilion Gardens