Brighton runner says 20th marathon could be his last

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Hart, asset strategy manager at UK Power Networks, is retiring from marathon running on Sunday (21 April) having completed an epic 20 marathons.

It will be an emotional fond farewell, running with painful knees and ankles, in memory of a much-loved brother-in-law to raise £1,500 for Martlets Hospice, which cared for him at the end of his life. Friends, family and colleagues have supported Anthony and he’s secured £100 match funding from his employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony, who is 41, said: “It’s going to be emotional. I always take it seriously and this one especially, because I know it might be the last time. I started training eight months ago on dark wet nights, at silly-o-clock, soaking wet, freezing cold, for the sacrifice of running. Sunday is the culmination of all that.

Anthony Hart is running London Marathon for Martlets Hospice, Brighton

“Completing training without getting seriously injured is an achievement and finishing is a celebration. Completing marathons often makes me emotional because it takes over your life for so long, it’s genuinely a relief to reach the finish.

“In London it’s all about the support on the day. You can’t help but have a smile on your face. You feel carried along by the support from the crowd. I have Ant on my vest and everyone cracks the same joke, like they’re saying it for the first time, ‘come on Ant, where’s Dec’? I don’t mind, it’s great to have people call out my name.”

His children are returning from university to cheer him along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training was going well until January, when he was hitting lifetime bests. Since then, he’s had injury setbacks, but as a seasoned runner, he worked around it. Anthony is an experienced fell-runner who has completed many of his marathons on mountain ranges in Scotland and Wales, as well as in his beloved home city.

Anthony said: “Sunday will be my 20th marathon, and is also planned to be my last full marathon, as my knees and ankles are crying enough now. It will be a painful one.

“I like to be healthy, to prove I can still push myself and it’s great for mental health. Running along the coast in Brighton in the evening is a lovely way to decompress at the end of the day.

“I’m really proud to be raising money for the Martlets and colleagues at UK Power Networks have been really generous. I’ve received donations from people I barely know. I regret not raising money for charity before, but hate asking people for money. For some people money is really tight, and it’s particularly hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Martlets Hospice is amazing. I didn’t know places like that existed. As you get older you discover this need for end-of-life care. I assumed it was provided by the NHS, I was oblivious. These amazing places are looking after people at the end of their life and supporting their families. It’s all voluntary funded and I think wow, that’s amazing. One day everyone will have someone close to them relying on this, so it’s really worthwhile.”

Hayley Kenward, senior fundraising executive at Martlets Hospice, said: “Each year, I'm continually amazed and deeply inspired by the unwavering support of individuals like Anthony, who is running the iconic London Marathon this Sunday in memory of his brother-in-law.

“Anthony's dedication embodies the heart of Martlets' mission, and without supporters like him, we wouldn't be able to provide the essential services we do. I'm forever grateful and immensely proud to stand alongside such remarkable athletes, bravely taking on challenges to ensure Martlets can continue to care.

“We are so lucky to have seven runners in the London Marathon this Sunday who have collectively raised over £12,000 between them. Thank you, Anthony, and go #TeamMartlets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quick-fire questions:Fastest marathon time? 3hrs22minsBreakfast before a marathon? Always golden syrup porridge.Top tip for beginners? Don’t take it too seriously, enjoy it.How do you keep going when it gets tough? I sing songs in my head. Finish line celebrations or train home? Celebrations! I’ve booked a shower and dinner with the family in London.Will you keep running? Of course! I couldn’t stop. I do parkrun every Saturday with my daughter.