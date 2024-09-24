Bly Twomey at the station that has been named after her

Brighton train station has been renamed to honour Bly Twomey, one of Britain’s youngest ever Paralympians.

Just weeks after winning her first Paralympic medals, Brighton station, managed by Southern, has been renamed 'Blyton' in recognition of the 14-year-old’s remarkable two bronze medal wins at the 2024 Paralympic Games, alongside Fliss Pickard.

From today until the day after World CP Day (7 October), passengers arriving at the station will be greeted by the new "Welcome to Blyton" sign, celebrating Twomey’s historic achievement. Govia Thameslink Railway’s (GTR) tribute not only commemorates her sporting success, but also showcases the pride of Twomey's local Brighton community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twomey's win now places her among other sporting heroes from Brighton, with her success coming on the heels of fellow table tennis Paralympian Will Bayley, and sprinters Amber Anning and Toby Harries, solidifying Brighton’s place on the world stage in both Paralympic and Olympic sport.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at Govia Thameslink Railway that operates Southern, said: “At Southern, we understand the power of sport can have in uniting local communities. That's why we wanted to mark Bly's incredible achievements by renaming Brighton station to Blyton, honouring a local hero who has inspired so many in the city. Congratulations to Bly on her medals, and here's to the continued sporting success of Brighton.”

Have you read? In pictures: Beautiful Sussex garden wins national award

Bly Twomey herself, added: “It is a privilege to see my name at my hometown station! I hope it inspires others to believe that anything is possible, no matter who you are. Sport, particularly table tennis, is great for getting people together and making them feel that they belong to a community. I’m very proud to be part of that journey."