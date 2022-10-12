‘Brilliant season’ for Eastbourne’s Dotto Train

The road train returned May 28 – October 2 taking people between Holywell and Sovereign Harbour, stopping at tourists spots. Back in August Stagecoach announced it had already attracted more than 13,000 passengers. Now James Third, operations manager for the local Stagecoach depot, has said: "We have had a brilliant season of Dotto this year, with an extension period in September thanks to the work of our incredible local team. Our team are delighted to have provided such a successful service, extending Dotto's run for the local community to enjoy into the late summer. We are committed to extending Dotto's season in 2023 and look forward to welcoming passengers back next year."