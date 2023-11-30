'Bring a magnifying glass' - East Sussex town council staff suffer 'abuse' over size of Christmas tree
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tree, in Devonshire Square, Bexhill was provided by the town council this year.
However, many people have vented fury over its diminutive size, which the town council has said it is trying to rectify.
A commenter on social media wrote: "Should see the tree Bexhill council have provided - bring a magnifying glass!!!"
On the town council’s Facebook page, Bexhill mayor Lynn Brailsford said: “It is with regret that the council expresses disappointment over aggressive and negative remarks directed at our staff. The council urges the public to refrain from abusive behaviour or threats towards staff, such inappropriate actions will not be tolerated.
“Council staff are duty bound to follow the instructions of the democratically elected council. They are not the decision makers.
“We considered a 14ft to 16ft tree would be appropriate and within budget, and the purchase of that tree was formally approved by members at the Finance and General Purposes Committee.
“When the tree was installed, unfortunately 5 foot of the structure was contained within the trough which differed from the anticipated 3 foot. We actively began working with the supplier to rectify this. Following public feedback, we want to assure residents that the council is addressing concerns related to the tree's size and its placement within the trough.
“Following passionate public reaction regarding the tree, the council reassures residents that it is collaborating with the tree supplier to improve the situation. The council recognises the challenges of public spending during a cost-of-living crisis however weighing this up against public expectation and demand, we will improve the tree.
“The council emphasises its dedication to enhancing the festive spirit in Bexhill. Large snowflake motifs are set to adorn Devonshire Square, Devonshire Road, Sackville Road, Wickham Avenue, and Sea Road, with the lights scheduled to be switched on as of December 1 as planned.
“Unfortunately, the festive lights in Western Road will be slightly delayed as essential maintenance work is required on the wire infrastructure to ensure public safety. A switch-on event could not be organised safely this year due to the short timescale, but the council hopes to plan a full Christmas event for next year.
“Bexhill Town Council extends its formal commitment to improving the tree in Devonshire Square and promises to enhance specifications for next year's Christmas Lights. The council apologises for any disappointment caused and assures residents that lessons learned will contribute to future improvements.”