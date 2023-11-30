Council staff in an East Sussex town have been subjected to abuse, threats and aggression by members of the public in a row over the size of the town’s Christmas tree, its mayor has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tree, in Devonshire Square, Bexhill was provided by the town council this year.

However, many people have vented fury over its diminutive size, which the town council has said it is trying to rectify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A commenter on social media wrote: "Should see the tree Bexhill council have provided - bring a magnifying glass!!!"

Bexhill's 2023 Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square.

On the town council’s Facebook page, Bexhill mayor Lynn Brailsford said: “It is with regret that the council expresses disappointment over aggressive and negative remarks directed at our staff. The council urges the public to refrain from abusive behaviour or threats towards staff, such inappropriate actions will not be tolerated.

“Council staff are duty bound to follow the instructions of the democratically elected council. They are not the decision makers.

“We considered a 14ft to 16ft tree would be appropriate and within budget, and the purchase of that tree was formally approved by members at the Finance and General Purposes Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the tree was installed, unfortunately 5 foot of the structure was contained within the trough which differed from the anticipated 3 foot. We actively began working with the supplier to rectify this. Following public feedback, we want to assure residents that the council is addressing concerns related to the tree's size and its placement within the trough.

Bexhill's 2023 Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square.

“Following passionate public reaction regarding the tree, the council reassures residents that it is collaborating with the tree supplier to improve the situation. The council recognises the challenges of public spending during a cost-of-living crisis however weighing this up against public expectation and demand, we will improve the tree.

“The council emphasises its dedication to enhancing the festive spirit in Bexhill. Large snowflake motifs are set to adorn Devonshire Square, Devonshire Road, Sackville Road, Wickham Avenue, and Sea Road, with the lights scheduled to be switched on as of December 1 as planned.

“Unfortunately, the festive lights in Western Road will be slightly delayed as essential maintenance work is required on the wire infrastructure to ensure public safety. A switch-on event could not be organised safely this year due to the short timescale, but the council hopes to plan a full Christmas event for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad