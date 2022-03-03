The town is hoping to retain its gold award in South & South in East in Bloom – and go one better as a finalist in the national Britain in Bloom competition.

Maggie South, from the Petworth in Bloom organising team, said: “This is such an exciting moment for our town. Britain in Bloom has a high profile and will bring tourists and business to Petworth this spring and summer season. We have been entered in the small town category for both the regional and the national competition. The competition is not restricted to pretty summer planting. To retain our gold award and to be entered for Britain in Bloom, Petworth must bloom all year round, involve everyone in the community and show that we care for the town’s environment and green spaces. This year the RHS has added further criteria around sustainability and promoting wildlife and nature within both the planted areas and other areas around the town. It will be quite a challenge but we know we can do it.”

Petworth is already blooming and this spring will be a joyful and colourful experience for many residents after the hard work of the in Bloom volunteers, a group of young people and the children from Petworth Primary School. Daffodils of all shapes and sizes have been planted in surprising places and tulips will be springing up in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee colours. Varieties chosen for the town planters match Her Majesty’s hats and her choice of pastel shades and the In Bloom team has ordered the summer bedding with the jubilee in mind using shades of crimson, silver and white.

Residents are encouraged to think ahead and plan some amazing summer colours to celebrate the jubilee and to make Petworth worthy of another gold award – and to be a national winner of Britain in Bloom. With the support of Petworth Town Council a jubilee tree will be planted in Rosemary Gardens, alongside the crabapple trees which have already been put in. These will provide blossom in the spring and shade in the summer followed by autumn colour.

Maggie said: “We need the whole community to join us in this exciting season ahead. There will be many occasions when volunteers are needed for planting, weeding, tidying, watering and maintaining our entry. This is about the whole town celebrating the impact of flowers and the green spaces are for everyone to enjoy and make amazing. The little team cannot do this alone!”

In the small town category of Britain in Bloom Petworth is up against: Stonehouse in Gloucestershire; Croston in Lancashire, Kingsbridge in Devon, Randalstown in Ulster; and Hale Village in London.

For more information about Petworth in Bloom email [email protected]

